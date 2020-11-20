 

OnX Named Managed Security Services Company of the Year by CIOReview

OnX Canada, a proven technology provider delivering exceptional business outcomes, announces it has been named Managed Security Services Company of the Year for 2020-2021 by CIOReview’s Enterprise Security Magazine. For more than thirty years, leading organizations have turned to OnX to address their unique security challenges. With this award, CIOReview recognizes the flexibility of OnX Managed Security Services for securing current enterprise environments while managing the migration to a security-first cloud to support remote workers.

"The unprecedented rise in the from-home workforce demands vigilance in security," said Paul Khawaja, president of OnX Canada. "Remote workers need secure, high-bandwidth connectivity and access to critical applications in the cloud for productivity and collaboration, and they rely on our security expertise to protect them no matter their location."

With a hands-on, consultative approach, OnX Managed Security Services experts collaborate closely with individual IT teams to understand their current security framework and implement a plan to address specific concerns and industry challenges. With every security engagement, OnX enables enterprises to:

  • Reduce risks while moving essential operations and applications to the cloud for increased mobility, security, and centralized management.
  • Provide consistent network services, wireless connectivity, and security to all remote sites and branch offices.
  • Identify cyber vulnerabilities and launch services for detection, reporting, escalation, and remediation of security incidents.
  • Build a proven and regularly tested plan for protecting data with secure encryption and recoverability.

"We are honored and delighted for CIOReview to award OnX for our innovation in delivering advanced security services at the enterprise scale,” added Khawaja. "We're proud of our talented team of thought leaders who keep pace with the ever-changing technologies and threat landscape to ensure customer success."

Security is a program, not a one-time event. Learn more about partnering with OnX for Managed Security Services to protect your business and meet your company's needs in times of change.

About OnX Canada

OnX serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, OnX combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.onx.com.

