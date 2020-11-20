AGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGF ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated annual 2020 reinvested distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. These estimated annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as taxable.





The annual reinvested distributions will be paid in the form of a notional distribution. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.



Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, up to November 12, 2020. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change before the AGF ETFs’ December 15, 2020 tax year end. The actual distribution amounts, will be reported on or about December 30, 2020.



The actual taxable amounts for 2020, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2021. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual 2020 reinvested distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 31, 2020. Cash distributions for December 2020 will be reported separately.



Details regarding the estimated “per unit” capital gains distribution amounts are as follows: