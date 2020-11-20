 

Mycronic announces strategic partnership with Cogiscan to provide machine connectivity for Industry 4.0 applications

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic, the leading Swedish high-tech company providing flexible production solutions to the electronics manufacturing industry, announces a new strategic partnership with Cogiscan Inc., supplier of Track Trace and Control (TTC) and IIoT solutions to provide machine connectivity for Industry 4.0 applications. Mycronic's full range of SMT equipment and software, including printing, dispensing, placement, optical inspection and component storage solutions, combined with Cogiscan's multiprotocol connectivity platform, create a powerful offering of integrated machine and software systems for the printed circuit board assembly market.

"Cogiscan is delighted and honored to partner with a forward-thinking global leader like Mycronic," says Vincent Dubois, CEO at Cogiscan. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Mycronic for the long term to complement their innovative PCB assembly equipment and software with robust IIoT technology."

This partnership will enhance Mycronic's existing offering by providing plug-and-play machine communication solutions - using standard protocols such as CAMX, CFX and SECS/GEM, as well as tailored interfaces to leading proprietary and commercial MES's - to customers embarking on the journey for factory-wide connectivity and the Smart Factory. Electronics manufacturers who are looking to achieve full digitalization of their operations can expect to see a faster time-to-value and a more agile and more productive factory environment going forward.

"We are very happy to announce our relationship with Cogiscan," says Clemens Jargon, Acting Sr VP Assembly Solutions High Flex at Mycronic. "Factory digitalization has become a top priority for electronics manufacturers, and efficient factory-wide communication is key in building tomorrow's Industry 4.0 solutions. We believe Cogiscan's connectivity technology and expertise are an excellent asset for us in helping our customers achieve success."

About Mycronic
Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

About Cogiscan Inc.
Cogiscan is the leading track, trace and control (TTC) solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry. The scalable Cogiscan platform integrates with all major equipment types, and is highly configurable to enable a personalized solution to each customer's specific production needs. Since 1999 Cogiscan has attained several international patents for hardware and software, and has won multiple industry awards for innovation. www.cogiscan.com

