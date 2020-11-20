Ooma to Attend UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, presentation and investor meetings, December 7-9, 2020

When: Fireside chat presentation 12:05 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. ET on December 9

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Ravi Narula

Where: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.