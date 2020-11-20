 

Clovis Oncology to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that a pre-recorded fireside chat with President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Mahaffy will be available next week for replay as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. The virtual conference, which takes place November 30 to December 3, 2020, incorporates a library of pre-recorded fireside chat presentations with presenting companies available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

This conference is virtual and the pre-recorded presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.clovisoncology.com. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days. The presentation was recorded on November 18, 2020, and statements made in the presentation speak only as of such date. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any statements made therein.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.

To the extent that statements contained in the pre-recorded presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in such presentation include, among others, statements regarding our expectations for commercial launches, availability of study data and submission of regulatory filings. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether future study results will support continued development, the timing of availability of data from our clinical trials, the uncertainties inherent in actions or decisions by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities regarding whether to accept or approve drug applications that may be filed, including delays or denials of regulatory approvals, clearances or authorizations for applications, as well as their decisions regarding drug labeling, reimbursement and pricing. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Clovis Oncology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

