DermTech Enters Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

“We are excited to announce that our test is now available to a segment of commercial and Medicare Advantage members. Our PLA test offers significant benefits in early melanoma detection and reduced biopsies of benign lesions while also reducing overall costs to the healthcare system,” said Dan Visage, Senior Vice President of Payor Access.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

