 

Basic Energy Services Announces Extension of Deadlines for Private Exchange Offer, Rights Offering and Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has extended certain deadlines in connection with its previously announced private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its 10.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 11.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”), the related offering (the “Rights Offering”) of rights to subscribe (each, a “Subscription Right”) to purchase 9.75% Super Priority Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “New Super Priority Notes”) to be issued by Basic and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”), in each case subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Confidential Offering Memorandum dated November 5, 2020 (the “Offering Memorandum”).

The Company announced it has extended the deadlines for the Exchange Offer, Rights Offering and Consent Solicitation as follows:

  • Early Deadline – The deadline for tendering Existing Notes in order to receive the consideration listed in the table below has been extended from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 19, 2020 to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 4, 2020 (such date and time, the “Early Deadline” and the “Expiration Time”).
  • Subscription Rights Deadline – The deadline for subscribing to receive New Super Priority Notes pursuant to the Rights Offering has been extended from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 23, 2020 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2020.
  • Funding Deadline – The deadline for participating holders to deliver the purchase price in order to receive the New Super Priority Notes has been extended from 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 4, 2020 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2020.

Accordingly and subject to satisfaction of the conditions therefor, the settlement date for the Exchange Offer is expected to be December 9, 2020, and the New Super Priority Notes are expected to be issued on or about December 16, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal Amount of New Notes(1)

CUSIP Number and
ISIN of Existing Notes

 

Title of Existing

Seite 1 von 5
Basic Energy Services (New) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basic Energy Services Announces Extension of Deadlines for Private Exchange Offer, Rights Offering and Consent Solicitation Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has extended certain deadlines in connection with its previously announced private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its 10.75% Senior Secured Notes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Basic Energy Services Commences Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
02.11.20
Basic Energy Services Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results