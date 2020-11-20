Basic Energy Services Announces Extension of Deadlines for Private Exchange Offer, Rights Offering and Consent Solicitation

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has extended certain deadlines in connection with its previously announced private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its 10.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 11.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”), the related offering (the “Rights Offering”) of rights to subscribe (each, a “Subscription Right”) to purchase 9.75% Super Priority Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “New Super Priority Notes”) to be issued by Basic and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”), in each case subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Confidential Offering Memorandum dated November 5, 2020 (the “Offering Memorandum”).

The Company announced it has extended the deadlines for the Exchange Offer, Rights Offering and Consent Solicitation as follows: