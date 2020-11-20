 

Galera Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.

The pre-recorded fireside chat can be accessed beginning November 23, 2020, from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com, and will remain available for 60 days following the conference.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC), its lead indication. It is also being studied in the EUSOM Phase 2a multi-center trial in Europe assessing the safety of avasopasem in patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy, the AESOP Phase 2a trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer, and a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. A pilot Phase 1/2 trial of avasopasem in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer has completed enrollment and reported interim results, with follow-up ongoing. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is being developed specifically to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, and is currently being studied in the GRECO-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

Jennifer Porcelli
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
jporcelli@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees
919-827-5539
handerson@6degreespr.com


