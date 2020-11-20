 

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 14:07  |  45   |   |   

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                                  
At the close of business Thursday 19 November 2020:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 931.1p

-       including income, 933.9p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 918.2p

-       including income, 921.0p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

ALLE TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value ALLIANCE TRUST PLC                                   At the close of business Thursday 19 November 2020: The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was -       excluding income, 931.1p -       including …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
18.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
17.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC -Net Asset Value
16.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
13.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC -Net Asset Value
12.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
11.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC -Net Asset Value
10.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
09.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
06.11.20
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value