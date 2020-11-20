 

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference 
    Prerecorded fireside chat available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET; Institutional investor meetings to be conducted on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
  • 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference  
    Fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3:55 – 4:15 p.m. ET

The events will be available via webcast through the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights into the genetic mutations that drive excitation-inhibition imbalance in diseases to select biological targets for severe pediatric epilepsies and more broadly for prevalent psychiatric diseases and neurologic disorders. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including five disclosed programs across multiple central nervous system disorders including, depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
investors@praxismedicines.com
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
Ian.stone@canalecomm.com
619-849-5388




