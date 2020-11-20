Zumiez Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on December 3, 2020

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, December 3, 2020, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 6946677. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://ir.zumiez.com . Please visit the website and select the “Events” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.