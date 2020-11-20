 

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Million Bridges And RevoluPAY Unite the Lebanese Community Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 14:00  |  70   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. has signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") with Million Bridges. The DA, approved between RevoluPAY CEO Alfredo Manresa and Fadi Chidiac Haddad, CEO of Million Bridges, aims to create a financial, humanitarian bridge uniting the over 8.5 million Lebanese diasporas living around the world with family and friends still residing in the Lebanese Republic solely through the financial technology and secure licensed payments platform of RevoluPAY.

About Million Bridges

Million Bridges was founded by Fadi Chidiac Haddad, a Lebanese national with Canadian and Spanish citizenship. Sensitive to the humanitarian importance of overseas remittances for his homeland and people, Fadi, together with his highly qualified shareholders and staff, are striving to bring the worldwide Lebanese community together with the help of RevoluPAY Fintech. Historically, remittances constitute a vital component of the Lebanese economy, representing an average of 15% of the national GDP (Approximately 7.5 Billion $ U.S. annually). Traditionally a priority amongst those Lebanese diasporas making a good living abroad, sending funds to their families in the homeland, especially during crises such as the one Lebanon is currently experiencing, is vital. Proudly an apolitical, non-denominational entity, Million Bridges social mission is to help improve all Lebanese citizens' daily lives.

Lebanese Diaspora Demographics

The worldwide Lebanese population is estimated to be 13.3 million, of which approximately 4.7 million reside in Lebanon, and around 8.6 million represent the Lebanese diaspora living around the world. Since exact numbers are scarce, the following lower estimate constitutes first-generation nationals and the upper estimate, second-generation Lebanese and direct family abroad.

Country Estimate Upper Estimate
• Brazil 2,000,000 7,000,000
• Argentina 1,200,000 3,500,000
• Colombia 800,000  3,200,000
• United States 500,000 506,150
• Venezuela 341,000 500,000
• Australia 271,000    350,000
• Mexico  240,000   505,000
• Canada  190,275  270,000
• Saudi Arabia 120,000  299,000
• France 100,000  250,000

Notably, Lebanese Canadians' population is estimated at around 200 to 270,000, representing the largest group of Arabic-speaking citizens in Canada. About half of them are settled in Montreal since most Lebanese nationals speak French. Lebanese Canadians are an influential immigrant community in Canada, playing key roles in the economy, politics, society, and education. These proud Lebanese Canadians remain connected to their homeland and fiercely seek that their country regains its sovereignty and emerge from economic despair.

Seite 1 von 3
RevoluGROUP Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Million Bridges And RevoluPAY Unite the Lebanese Community Worldwide VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. has signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") with Million Bridges. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. To Release RevoluEX RevoluTRANSFER and RevoluPOS
26.10.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Seeks Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange
23.10.20
RevoluGROUP To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
23.10.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. to Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License