Aditxt Appoints Anthony Voorhies as Head of Business Development for AditxtScore

Mr. Voorhies has commercialized a broad range of diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and FDA-cleared imaging and functional testing medical devices and has collaborated with some of the world’s preeminent research institutions, conducting training for research protocols and introducing complementary diagnostics into clinical care models. He has spent over a decade building and managing high performance teams in the health sciences industry, growing them from early stage to high-growth performance. Prior to joining Aditxt, Anthony helped deploy medical device, diagnostics, and COVID-19 strategies for Calroy Health Sciences LLC, and previously was the U.S. Product Director for Itamar Medical, Inc.

Amro Albanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Aditxt, commented, “AditxtScore is well-positioned for growth and Anthony is the right leader to move the opportunity forward. He has the extensive business and industry background that’s needed to launch and grow the AditxtScore platform as an immune monitoring service and shares our vision for the platform’s potential to transform immune diagnosis from reactive testing to proactive monitoring. We welcome him to our Aditxt family and look forward to realizing that vision together.”

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations:

