 

Aditxt Appoints Anthony Voorhies as Head of Business Development for AditxtScore

Voorhies has Extensive Business and Industry Experience in Diagnostics & Monitoring  

Mountain View, CA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Anthony Voorhies as Head of Business Development for AditxtScore.

Mr. Voorhies has commercialized a broad range of diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and FDA-cleared imaging and functional testing medical devices and has collaborated with some of the world’s preeminent research institutions, conducting training for research protocols and introducing complementary diagnostics into clinical care models. He has spent over a decade building and managing high performance teams in the health sciences industry, growing them from early stage to high-growth performance. Prior to joining Aditxt, Anthony helped deploy medical device, diagnostics, and COVID-19 strategies for Calroy Health Sciences LLC, and previously was the U.S. Product Director for Itamar Medical, Inc.

Amro Albanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Aditxt, commented, “AditxtScore is well-positioned for growth and Anthony is the right leader to move the opportunity forward. He has the extensive business and industry background that’s needed to launch and grow the AditxtScore platform as an immune monitoring service and shares our vision for the platform’s potential to transform immune diagnosis from reactive testing to proactive monitoring. We welcome him to our Aditxt family and look forward to realizing that vision together.”

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
Chief Executive Officer
IR@aditxt.com
646-762-4518
www.aditxt.com


