Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:40pm.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.