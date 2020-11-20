 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Republic Services

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced a multi-year partnership with Republic Services of Ohio, LLC, a Republic Services, Inc. subsidiary (“Republic”). Republic is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous waste disposal. Republic, which will serve as the Company’s preferred waste and recycling partner, is the latest company HOFV has partnered with to further advance its business plan and growth strategy.

As part of the partnership, Republic will establish a recycling education program and commit resources to the Destination. The program will help to ensure that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is properly managing its waste and recycling, while also educating its anticipated millions of annual visitors on how to take better care of the planet via recycling and other sustainability measures.