Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Republic Services
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced a multi-year partnership with Republic Services of Ohio, LLC, a Republic Services, Inc. subsidiary (“Republic”). Republic is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous waste disposal. Republic, which will serve as the Company’s preferred waste and recycling partner, is the latest company HOFV has partnered with to further advance its business plan and growth strategy.
As part of the partnership, Republic will establish a recycling education program and commit resources to the Destination. The program will help to ensure that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is properly managing its waste and recycling, while also educating its anticipated millions of annual visitors on how to take better care of the planet via recycling and other sustainability measures.
Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business, Marketing & Sales for HOFV, said, “As Phase II of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls continues to gain momentum and we break ground on new assets, we are proud to partner with Republic Services, a company with an incredible track record for safe, clean and healthy waste disposal. Our partnership will ensure that we are not only responsibly handling our waste, but demonstrating our commitment to doing so ethically and sustainably. As our company continues to grow and we further advance our business verticals, protecting the environment will remain a key component of our business plan.”
The Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management. The Destination is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio, and HOFV anticipates creating thousands of new jobs through Phase II and Phase III construction, which are scheduled to be completed within the next five years. As the assets continue to open, the Destination’s visitor base is expected to increase exponentially, providing an economic lift for the entire region.
