 

Invacare Corporation to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020   

Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC); Kathleen P. Leneghan, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Lois Lee, director, treasury, investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

