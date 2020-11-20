 

Sarepta Therapeutics Named One of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work 2020

-- Sarepta is honored to be recognized for offering a range of benefits and work-life resources to employees and supporting the local community --

-- Rankings based on confidential survey information submitted by employees to independent research company --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced today that it has been named one of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in 2020 in the large company category.

The Boston Globe’s 2020 list recognizes 150 companies and organizations in Massachusetts based on surveys completed by their employees about the workplace, including 40 in the large company category. The survey measured opinions about company direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. Companies also provided supplemental information about responses to the global pandemic and changes implemented in how teams work.

“This recognition reflects the quality of the Sarepta employees, who together have built a positive culture, navigated a challenging environment this year and, both at facilities and from home, remained focused on our daily race to save lives stolen or impacted by rare disease,” said Doug Ingram, president and CEO, Sarepta. “It is a testament to the resilience, tenacity and commitment of those who work at Sarepta.”

Sarepta is committed to engineering precision genetic medicine to reclaim futures otherwise impacted or cut short by ushering in a new era of drug development, with the goal of shortening the time from lab to patient. The Company is building among the world’s largest gene therapy manufacturing capacity, and rethinking access and reimbursement models for revolutionary new treatments. Sarepta’s purpose-driven culture, where patient-focus is central to the values that shape how work is done, was resoundingly echoed by its people as a key attribute that contributed to its top ranking. Additionally, Sarepta fosters an environment that encourages its people to bring their whole selves to work and share ideas that support the entire workforce and the patient community it serves.

As the Company adjusted during the pandemic, several initiatives and new benefits were implemented as a result of employee feedback:

  • Employees rethought how clinical trials were conducted and how to make it easier for patients to participate.
  • The Company launched multiple caregiving benefits for employees managing dependent care, including tutoring support and an employee-led babysitting exchange program to help parents manage working from home and address childcare needs.
  • Virtual health and wellness seminars focused on coping under chronic stress and during transitions, and employees received virtual care packages.
  • Employee Resource Groups addressed diversity, equity and inclusion by bringing together diverse groups to support organization and personal growth.
  • Employees remain connected to the communities in which they work and live through volunteer opportunities and Company sponsorship of non-profit organizations.

At Sarepta, a vision for the possibilities of pioneering science to redefine the future of medicine, and advance treatment options for patients, is shared by all. Individuals who are inspired by the opportunity to toss aside convention and break down barriers to radically change the future of medicine are encouraged to explore employment opportunities at www.sarepta.com.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Investors:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052, iestepan@sarepta.com
Media:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566, tsorrentino@sarepta.com


