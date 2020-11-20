 

SolarWindow Comments on Public Inquiries and Trading Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today commented on specific public inquiries to the Company and recent trading activity in its shares.

SolarWindow is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations, or affairs of the Company that would account for recent trading activity. SolarWindow has not made any recent announcements or public disclosures other than its recently filed 10-K.

Click here to view 10-K

Recently, SolarWindow has received a number of public inquiries as to whether certain prominent investors have invested in the Company. None of the mentioned investors have participated in financings effected by the Company. Furthermore, the Company, at this time is unaware of open market or private third-party purchases of the Company’s shares by said investors.

SolarWindow does not provide and has not disclosed publicly, investor information related to its financing activities other than disclosures made subject to regulatory requirements. We urge all persons interested in SolarWindow to rely on its SEC filings for information regarding the Company.

About SolarWindow
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

The subject of over 90 granted and in-process trademark and patent filings, SolarWindow coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow operations include: Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratories in the United States; and, executive management and operations primarily supported by contract partners and service providers, suppliers, and part-time and full-time contract staff, and Advisors in the United States, Canada, and South Korea.

Seite 1 von 3
SolarWindow Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolarWindow Comments on Public Inquiries and Trading Activity NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today commented on specific public inquiries to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.08.20
11
Geben Sie Ihre Meinung im Forum ab!