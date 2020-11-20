SolarWindow Comments on Public Inquiries and Trading Activity

SolarWindow is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations, or affairs of the Company that would account for recent trading activity. SolarWindow has not made any recent announcements or public disclosures other than its recently filed 10-K.

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today commented on specific public inquiries to the Company and recent trading activity in its shares.

Click here to view 10-K

Recently, SolarWindow has received a number of public inquiries as to whether certain prominent investors have invested in the Company. None of the mentioned investors have participated in financings effected by the Company. Furthermore, the Company, at this time is unaware of open market or private third-party purchases of the Company’s shares by said investors.

SolarWindow does not provide and has not disclosed publicly, investor information related to its financing activities other than disclosures made subject to regulatory requirements. We urge all persons interested in SolarWindow to rely on its SEC filings for information regarding the Company.

About SolarWindow

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.



The subject of over 90 granted and in-process trademark and patent filings, SolarWindow coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow operations include: Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratories in the United States; and, executive management and operations primarily supported by contract partners and service providers, suppliers, and part-time and full-time contract staff, and Advisors in the United States, Canada, and South Korea.