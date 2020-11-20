Precious Metals Companies Stand to Benefit As Investors Turn to Gold

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/dmY01

Gold reached above $2,000 per ounce earlier this year while silver has risen nearly one-third since July, its fastest upward trend since 1987. “The idea that gold preserves wealth is even more important in an economic environment where investors are faced with a declining U.S. dollar and rising inflation,” states Investopedia, which notes that historically, gold has served as a hedge during fragile economies. ... That trend is certainly borne out by looking at GoldHaven Resources Corp.’s (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) recent trading. The company’s trades are levered to gold. As the price of gold goes up, GOH has also gone up multiple percentages, having traded more than 9 million shares since inception. And the company is intent on strengthening its position. Within the past six months, GoldHaven has announced agreements to acquire promising gold projects in the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile, an area that boasts discoveries within the last decade of more than 100 million ounces of gold and in excess of 450 million ounces of silver.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.



GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host to discoveries in the last 10 years of 100 million oz. gold, 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion lbs. copper. The company has agreements in place to acquire seven projects with extensive surface study. GoldHaven has identified four of its seven properties as being “high-priority targets,” three of which the company plans to drill commencing January 2021. These priority targets were designated as such due, first, to the analytical work that has been completed on all the properties and, second, to their relative locations in respect to existing deposits. One such existing project is Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the La Coipa mine, where Kinross extracted over 6.2 million oz. Other existing projects include Rio Loa and Alicia, which are respectively 25 km and 30 km distance from GoldHaven’s Salares Norte deposit with a discovery of 5 million oz. gold, 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion oz. copper. For more information about the company, visit www.GoldHavenResources.com.

