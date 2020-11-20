 

Invesco ltd Form 8.3 - Willis Tower Watson Plc

Form 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Invesco Ltd.
Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares IE00BDB6Q211
Date of dealing 19-11-2020
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
     
  2. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
  Long Short
  Number   (%) Number        (%)
(1) Relevant securities 1,675,783        1.300%      3,400                  0.003%
(2) Derivatives (other than options)    
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell    
Total 1,675,783        1.300%      3,400                   0.003%

 Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

