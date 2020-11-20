 

BioDelivery Sciences to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeff Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for viewing beginning November 23rd through December 3rd by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site. BDSI will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2nd and Thursday, December 3rd. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

Contact:

Terry Coelho
Chief Financial Officer
BDSI_IR@bdsi.com 

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com 


