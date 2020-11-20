 

Maiden Amends Tender Offer to Purchase 3,300,000 Shares of Each Series of its Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $103,950,000

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 14:46  |  62   |   |   

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today that it has amended its cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for its Series A Preference Shares, Series C Preference Shares and Series D Preference Shares (each as defined in the table below). Maiden, through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), is offering to purchase 3,300,000 shares of each series of the outstanding securities (each, a “Series Purchase Amount”) listed in the table below (the “Securities”) as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

 

Series of Securities

CUSIP No. / ISIN

Liquidation Preference

Per Share

Aggregate

Liquidation

Preference

Outstanding

Offer Price

8.250% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series A Preference Shares”)

 

G5753U 120 /

BMG5753U1201

$25.00

$150,000,000

$10.50 per share

 

7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series C Preference Shares”)

 

G5753U 138 /

BMG5753U1383

$25.00

$165,000,000

$10.50 per share

 

6.700% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series D of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series D Preference Shares”)

G5753U 146 /

BMG5753U1466

$25.00

$150,000,000

$10.50 per share

The consideration for each Series A Preference Share, each Series C Preference Share and each Series D Preference Share tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will equal $10.50 (the “Offer Price”). The Offer Price does not, and will not, include any amount with respect to dividends. If the Offer is fully subscribed, the Company will purchase the Series Purchase Amount for each series, resulting in an aggregate purchase amount of $103,950,000, excluding fees and expenses (including, without limitation, the retail processing fees described below).

Seite 1 von 4
Maiden Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Maiden Holdings Ltd - Rückversicherungen und AmTrust-Rückversicherungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maiden Amends Tender Offer to Purchase 3,300,000 Shares of Each Series of its Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $103,950,000 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today that it has amended its cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for its Series A Preference Shares, Series C Preference Shares and Series D Preference Shares (each as defined in the table …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Maiden Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $100,000,000
13.11.20
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Releases Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
27.10.20
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 13, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
3
Maiden Holdings Ltd - Rückversicherungen und AmTrust-Rückversicherungen