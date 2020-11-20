The consideration for each Series A Preference Share, each Series C Preference Share and each Series D Preference Share tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will equal $10.50 (the “Offer Price”). The Offer Price does not, and will not, include any amount with respect to dividends. If the Offer is fully subscribed, the Company will purchase the Series Purchase Amount for each series, resulting in an aggregate purchase amount of $103,950,000, excluding fees and expenses (including, without limitation, the retail processing fees described below).

7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series C Preference Shares”)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today that it has amended its cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for its Series A Preference Shares, Series C Preference Shares and Series D Preference Shares (each as defined in the table below). Maiden, through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), is offering to purchase 3,300,000 shares of each series of the outstanding securities (each, a “Series Purchase Amount”) listed in the table below (the “Securities”) as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Maiden Amends Tender Offer to Purchase 3,300,000 Shares of Each Series of its Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $103,950,000

