Dundee Precious Metals Reports Fatality at the Tsumeb Smelter in Namibia

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) is deeply saddened to report a fatality at its Tsumeb smelter in Namibia. On Thursday, November 19, an employee sustained serious injuries while conducting maintenance activities in the waste processing plant. The Company immediately dispatched first responders and emergency services personnel; however, despite best efforts, the employee tragically succumbed to his injuries.



“It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting this tragic loss. Our immediate focus is on the welfare of our employee’s family, as well as on our employees who have been impacted by this incident,” said David Rae, President and CEO. “The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of our operations.”