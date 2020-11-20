P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, December 2

Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 9:00 A.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.