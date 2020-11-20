P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, December 2
Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET).
Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 9:00 A.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
