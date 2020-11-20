 

Media Invitation TELUS announces significant investment in its commitment to social innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS, Canada’s world-leading communications and information technology company, will announce a significant investment in its commitment to advancing the organization’s focus on social capitalism. Media are invited to attend the live virtual announcement on November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of TELUS, who will deliver the keynote address, this virtual event will also feature remarks from government officials, leading technology innovators, and Canada’s top global thinkers such as Lane Merrifield from CBC’s The Dragon’s Den. Following the announcement, a short panel discussion with Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation Officer, TELUS, and Blair Miller, managing partner and vice president, Social Impact Ventures, TELUS, as they detail the broad reach of this new commitment to help drive social innovation in Canada. 

We invite you to hear from TELUS executives and industry leaders as they celebrate the extension of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to leveraging the power of technology to drive positive social and environmental outcomes for all Canadians. 

Virtual event details:

What: Virtual Launch Event
    Host welcome
    Keynote address
    Panel Discussion
    Media interviews
       
Who: Darren Entwistle - president and CEO, TEUS
Jill Schnarr – Chief Social Innovation Officer, TELUS 
Blair Miller - managing partner and vice president, Social Impact Ventures, TELUS 
Honourable Ahmed Hussen - Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
Lane Merrifield - tech entrepreneur and Dragon, CBC’s The Dragon’s Den 
Other spokespeople to be announced 
       
When: November 24, 2020
10 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. ET 
       
Where: https://video.ibm.com/channel/PLwgyG4jyF3

Notes for Media: Media are permitted to record or screen capture using their own equipment. Additional assets such as photos and video clips will also be made available. 

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. At TELUS, we leverage our world-leading technology’s potential to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter (@TELUSnews) and on Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).

For media inquiries:
Jill Yetman
TELUS Public Relations
416-992-2639
jill.yetman@telus.com


Media Invitation TELUS announces significant investment in its commitment to social innovation VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TELUS, Canada’s world-leading communications and information technology company, will announce a significant investment in its commitment to advancing the organization’s focus on social …

