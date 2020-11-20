 

CMUV Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
El Centro, CA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a 4th Quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 9, 2020. 

Jon A. Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com


