CMUV Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend
El Centro, CA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a 4th Quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share.
The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 9, 2020.
