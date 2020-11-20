SRHI Inc. Completes Customary Documentation Required under JRA

(all amounts expressed in US dollars)

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SRHI, SRHI.WT) – SRHI Inc. (the “Company” or “SRHI”) is pleased to announce that the Company and Minera Tres Valles SpA (“MTV”) have completed the customary documentation and formalization of terms under the Judicial Reorganization Agreement (“JRA”) between MTV, MTV’s senior lenders (“Lenders”) and the Company.

MTV is the Company's 70% owned producing copper mine in Salamanca, Chile.