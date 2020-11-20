Cenovus and Husky announce leadership team for combined company

“We believe it is important to move forward and establish the leadership team for the combined company to ensure we are well-positioned to begin capturing the synergies of this deal immediately after closing,” said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President and Chief Executive Officer. “Having a strong and experienced leadership team in place on day one is critical as we work to build a more integrated and resilient company that is well-positioned to succeed as a Canadian energy leader in the years ahead.”

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the executive leadership team that is expected to lead the combined company created through the strategic combination of Cenovus and Husky announced on October 25, 2020.

The composition of the anticipated management team was determined through discussions with leadership teams from both companies.

Immediately following the close of the transaction, Cenovus’s executive team is expected to consist of:

Alex Pourbaix – President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Hart – Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer

Jon McKenzie – Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer

Keith Chiasson – Executive Vice-President, Downstream

Andrew Dahlin – Executive Vice-President, Safety & Operations Technical Services

Norrie Ramsay – Executive Vice-President, Upstream – Thermal, Major Projects & Offshore

Kam Sandhar – Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Sarah Walters – Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services

Drew Zieglgansberger – Executive Vice-President, Upstream – Conventional & Integration

Rhona DelFrari – Chief Sustainability Officer & Senior Vice-President, Stakeholder Engagement

Gary Molnar – Senior Vice-President Legal, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Husky and Cenovus agreed to combine their respective businesses and entered into an arrangement agreement, dated October 24, 2020. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021, with the combined company continuing to operate as Cenovus and remaining headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

