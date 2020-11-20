GameStop Announces Next Level of Black Friday Deals

Offers the best holiday savings on the hottest video games of the season

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday deals keep getting better at GameStop, as the company just announced new offers across a variety of video game software, hardware, accessories, PC gaming equipment and pop culture collectibles merchandise. Gift-givers can see the complete expanded Black Friday offers by visiting www.gamestop.com/BlackFriday.



“We are very proud to announce the next tier of our holiday promotions. They provide our customers with some of the hottest and most relevant deals in gaming along with access to several exclusive items that cannot be found anywhere else – all within a safe and convenient shopping environment through our ‘Shop in Easy Mode’ omnichannel platforms,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “Regardless of how customers want to shop, they can access all of our Black Friday offers through our GameStop mobile app, website, or visiting one of more than 3,300 U.S. GameStop stores.”