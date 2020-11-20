 

GameStop Announces Next Level of Black Friday Deals

Offers the best holiday savings on the hottest video games of the season

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday deals keep getting better at GameStop, as the company just announced new offers across a variety of video game software, hardware, accessories, PC gaming equipment and pop culture collectibles merchandise. Gift-givers can see the complete expanded Black Friday offers by visiting www.gamestop.com/BlackFriday.

“We are very proud to announce the next tier of our holiday promotions. They provide our customers with some of the hottest and most relevant deals in gaming along with access to several exclusive items that cannot be found anywhere else – all within a safe and convenient shopping environment through our ‘Shop in Easy Mode’ omnichannel platforms,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “Regardless of how customers want to shop, they can access all of our Black Friday offers through our GameStop mobile app, website, or visiting one of more than 3,300 U.S. GameStop stores.”

As part of today’s announcement, GameStop is now offering the following new Black Friday offers:

Hardware:

  • Nintendo Switch system with Blue and Red Joy-Con or Grey Joy-Con, plus a free collector’s set of four 16 oz. Mario glasses, while supplies last ($299.99) – GameStop Exclusive
  • Receive a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of select Vizio 4K HDR Smart TVs – Online offer only

Video Game Software Doorbusters:

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($47.99)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion ($32.99)
  • Just Dance 2021 ($26.99)
  • Super Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and other Nintendo Switch games ($26.99)

PC Bundles + Accessories (Online Offers Only):

  • 50% off Sniper + Guild series PC gaming accessory bundle
  • 25% off Gunnar glasses
  • 50% off select gaming wired headsets

GameStop’s Black Friday sale offers will be available on www.gamestop.com and through the GameStop mobile app starting Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. CST, and in-store at GameStop’s more than 3,300 U.S. store locations starting Nov. 27 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Nov. 28 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.), and Nov. 29 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

