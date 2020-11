View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Announces International Pre-Orders for ViewScan and Launches New Website to Begin Marketing ViewScan II with Real Time Thermal Imaging Temperature Results and other Enhanced Features.

The Company also announces pre-orders of ViewScan from long standing international customers. More details on these pre-orders will be provided once terms have been agreed. To date, View Systems, Inc. has sold over $ 14 Million in ViewScans and are revamping to incorporate improvements compatible with the changing security needs of a post pandemic society. Company engineers are continually working on modifications to enhance the value of their detection systems including thermal imaging for real time temperature results and facial recognition, in addition to more yet to be announced enhancements.

Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM ), the developer of the award winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection and Asset Control System, with over 500 installations in government buildings and military bases around the World, announces the launch of their new website to begin marketing the new and improved ViewScan II, www.viewsystems.com , through wholly owned subsidiary, View Systems International, Inc. (VSII).

In 2019, ViewScan won the Best Anti-Terrorism Product at the Security Industry Association Expo in Las Vegas. Their systems are installed and still in operation, in many cases for over 10 years, at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington D.C., The White House Communications Agency (WHCA), IRS-Boston Field Office, all Maryland Department of Corrections facilities, most High Schools in the Detroit Public School System, Courthouses in 20 counties in Georgia, Courthouses in San Bernardino, CA, and many, many more installations including banks, seaports, and police stations across the United States. Internationally, View Systems’ portals have been purchased by the Army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other foreign entities.

The Company licensed the U.S. distribution rights for ViewScan to IP Video Corp., www.ipvideocorp.com, but retains the right to sell existing units internationally and modified units domestically. In addition, they have filed provisional patents for elements of an enhanced technology and will be introducing the new branded solution to Big Box Stores.

Aside from weapons detection, ViewScan is also used for asset loss prevention. Ingram Micro Inc., a NYSE listed global distributor of technology and supply chain services with close to $50 Billion in sales, reported the Company’s ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector has dramatically reduced theft at their massive 1 MM Sq. Ft. distribution center in Memphis, TN. The ViewScan solution was such a success for Ingram Micro’s Memphis facility that they rolled out in the Chicago Distribution Center.