 

LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENTS

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced today that, in connection with the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) between Legacy and Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. (“Onyx”), pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), dated September 18, 2020, by and among Legacy, Excel Merger Sub I, Inc., Excel Merger Sub II, LLC, Onyx and Shareholder Representative Services LLC, Legacy and its warrant agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a New York corporation (the “Warrant Agent”) entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Warrant Agreement, dated as of November 16, 2017 (“Warrant Amendment”).

The Warrant Amendment provides that, subject to the closing of the Business Combination, each of Legacy’s outstanding public warrants, and certain of Legacy’s private placement warrants which are beneficially owned by certain institutional investors of Legacy Acquisition Sponsor I, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Sponsor”), shall no longer be exercisable to purchase one half-share of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”) for $5.75 per half-share and instead shall be converted into the right to receive an amount of cash and a number of shares of Class A common stock per warrant, to be determined based on the aggregate gross cash in the Company’s trust account at the closing of the Business Combination.

Legacy solicited the consent of its public warrant holders for the Warrant Amendment through a Consent Solicitation Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 4, 2020 and mailed to warrant holders on or about November 5, 2020. On November 19, 2020, Legacy received the requisite consents to approve the Warrant Amendment.

Legacy anticipates that the Business Combination will close on November 20, 2020.

About Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Legacy raised $300 million in November 2017 and its securities are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). At the time of its listing, Legacy was the only Special Purpose Acquisition Company on the NYSE led predominantly by African American managers and sponsor investors. Legacy was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Legacy is sponsored by a team of proven leaders primarily comprised of former Procter & Gamble executives and is supported by a founder/shareholder group of proven operationally based value builders. These executives have extensive experience in building brands and transforming businesses for accelerated growth. Legacy’s founders and management expectation is that Legacy will serve as a role model for African Americans and other under-represented business leaders to achieve success not just in the executive ranks of large Corporations, but also as entrepreneurs in the productive use of capital through mergers and acquisitions on Wall Street. For more information please visit www.LegacyAcquisition.com.

