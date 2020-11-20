 

 Luminar Accelerates Commercial Momentum With Mobileye Design Win

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMHI, GMHIU, GMHIW), a special purpose acquisition company, has struck a deal with Mobileye, an Intel company, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.

As part of the agreement, Mobileye will collaborate with Luminar to use its lidar for the first generation of its level 4 Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) pilot and driverless fleet in key markets around the world, including Tel Aviv, Israel; Dubai, UAE; Paris, France; and Daegu City, South Korea.

Luminar’s technology will be used to enable Mobileye’s TRUE REDUNDANCY solution which is uniquely comprised of multiple self-contained sensor systems to enable uncompromised safety and validation for level 4 driving. By processing completely independent streams of data from 360-surround view cameras, lidar, and radar, the solution ensures significantly greater perception accuracy and eliminates the impact of disruptions to an individual sensor.

“Mobileye disrupted the auto industry to become the undisputed king of ADAS, and with the right partner is uniquely positioned to enable autonomy at an unprecedented scale,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies. “After collaborating with Mobileye for over a year, we’re excited to formalize this deal and work towards a shared vision of making autonomy safe and ubiquitous.”

Luminar has secured a total of 50 commercial partners across passenger vehicle, trucking, and robo-taxi verticals, representing approximately 75% of major players in the targeted customer ecosystem. Luminar’s accelerating commercial traction has resulted in opportunities to convert 12 of its OEM programs and engagements from development stage into production. Key 2020 achievements across its three key verticals include:

  • Passenger Vehicle – Luminar has secured the industry’s first series production deal for consumer vehicles starting in 2022. Luminar remains on schedule with the first Iris sensors now running live on vehicles. Luminar is partnered with seven of the top 10 largest automakers at various development stages, with timelines to series production landing between 2022-2025.
  • Trucking – Luminar is partnered with the largest global truck OEM to commercialize Level 4 autonomous trucks for long-haul highway use cases; Luminar is now also powering all other major autonomous trucking programs globally.
  • Mobility-as-a-service – Luminar is now working with a number of major next-generation autonomous robo-taxi programs, with particular focus on those closer to series production, including Mobileye’s internal Mobility-as-a-Service program.

ABOUT LUMINAR

