 

Precision Medicine Group Secures Major Investment from Blackstone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 15:03   

Precision Medicine Group (PMG) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that PMG, a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, has completed a major investment and recapitalization led by funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”). The investment includes significant participation from Precision’s co-founders, Ethan Leder and Mark Clein, as well as current shareholders Berkshire Partners, TPG Growth, Oak HC/FT, and Vida Ventures.

Bethesda, Maryland-based PMG is a leading provider of mission-critical services to help biopharmaceutical companies conduct clinical trials and bring novel therapies to market by integrating deep therapeutic knowledge, data and analytics, and human expertise. With precision medicine as its foundation, PMG’s specialized capabilities enable the development and delivery of more targeted treatments for patients, addressing the next wave of innovation in global health advancement, expanded access, and outcomes improvement.

This new round of investment will fuel the expansion of PMG’s global footprint and technical capabilities to help accelerate the development, approval, and commercial reach of breakthrough treatments from life science innovators. Blackstone’s deep understanding of the drug development process and extensive operating resources will help deliver significant value to the partnership.

Mark Clein, PMG CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have Blackstone join us for this next phase of growth. Their serious commitment to the life sciences and global scope and scale make them an ideal partner to support our vision of success and expanded capabilities for the next generation of bio-pharma innovators.”

Julia Kahr, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “PMG has built a compelling set of services that address the most important challenges facing biopharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. We are eager to back Mark and Ethan and the highly talented employees around the world to support their deep and ongoing commitment to PMG’s clients and look forward to pursuing the immense opportunity ahead by leveraging new technologies, expertise, and scale. We are also delighted to be joining Berkshire, TPG Growth, Oak HC/FT, and Vida to help accelerate this success.”

Anushka Sunder, Managing Director at Blackstone, added: “We have high conviction in the unprecedented wave of innovation PMG’s clients are driving in personalized medicines and novel drug mechanisms, especially in oncology and rare disease. PMG integrates deep science, extensive biomarker and genetic data, evidence of economic value, and market access insights to improve the speed, cost, and success rates of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. We are excited to support the continued expansion of PMG’s platform and broad therapeutic reach.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PMG. Jefferies LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners also acted as financial advisors to PMG and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor to PMG. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Barclays acted as financial advisors and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Blackstone. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Precision Medicine Group:

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life sciences companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

