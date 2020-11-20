 

T-Mobile Makes 988 Emergency Lifeline’s Critical Mental Health Support Services Immediately Available to Customers

T-Mobile has once again demonstrated its commitment to getting customers the essential connectivity they need at the most important times. The Un-carrier announced today that it is the first major wireless provider to activate the new nationwide 988-emergency lifeline for customers on the T-Mobile network. Those in need of free mental health support can now get it immediately by dialing 988 to be connected directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of approximately 180 local- and state-funded crisis centers.

As mental health issues rise and suicide rates climb, this critical service couldn’t come quick enough. According to the most recent annual data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15.4 million American adults seriously thought about, made a plan for, or attempted suicide, and suicide claims the lives of over 48,000 annually — one death every 11 minutes. Veterans are hit particularly hard; on average, 17.6 veterans take their own lives every day. And this year the U.S. enters the holiday season with the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, recent research found that one third of Americans — more than ever before — are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression as a result of COVID-19.

T-Mobile moved quickly to take necessary measures needed to activate this service for its customers far ahead of the July 2022 deadline established by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this year. T-Mobile modified its nationwide network to translate and route 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, updated its billing system to ensure no customer will be charged for using the service and created a bounce-back message so anyone texting 988 on the T-Mobile network will get an immediate response advising them to place a voice call to 988.

“T-Mobile knows how much our customers depend on us for reliable connectivity and when someone needs access to mental health support, seconds truly matter. Giving our customers a quick connection via 988 to trained mental health care professionals was a priority for us because it could save lives,” said T-Mobile’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Abdul Saad. “Making 988 available to our customers was a matter of urgency for us, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the holiday season approaches. And it’s particularly meaningful to launch this during November as we recognize the contributions and acknowledge the sacrifices of our military veterans. I’m proud that T-Mobile is doing our part to help get this lifesaving tool in the hands of those who will benefit from it.”

Anyone who needs help can find it by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, as well as by chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net or texting 838255.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.



