 

Auris Medical Launches Website for AM-301-focused Subsidiary, Altamira Medica

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 20, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced the launch of a dedicated website for its affiliate Altamira Medica Ltd. The website, www.altamiramedica.com, offers quick and easy access to information about the Company’s development of AM-301, a drug-free nasal spray intended for self-protection against risks from exposure to airborne viruses and allergens.   

Altamira Medica Ltd. was set up in September 2020 as a subsidiary of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. to focus on and expedite the development of AM-301. Upon application into the nose, AM-301 forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of airborne viruses and allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to “trap” such particles and help with their discharge. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. The potential protective effects of AM-301 have been demonstrated to date in a SARS-CoV-2 assay. A short contact between AM-301’s key component and the virus suspension was sufficient to reduce the viral infectious load by up to 99%.

“We are proud to provide further updates on our AM-301 program through the new dedicated website“, commented Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “Since the announcement of the program, we have received a lot of positive feedback on our approach of providing a simple, effective and affordable means for reducing risk when potentially exposed to airborne viruses or allergens. We are working hard to advance the AM-301 project quickly and aim to submit regulatory applications in 2021.” 

Altamira Medica’s website will be continuously updated with development updates, relevant background information and press releases.  

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders. The Company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125, in Phase 2) and for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201, post Phase 1b). With AM-301, the Company is developing a nasal spray for protection against airborne pathogens and allergens. In addition, Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.”

