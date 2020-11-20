Auris Medical Launches Website for AM-301-focused Subsidiary, Altamira Medica

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 20, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced the launch of a dedicated website for its affiliate Altamira Medica Ltd. The website, www.altamiramedica.com , offers quick and easy access to information about the Company’s development of AM-301, a drug-free nasal spray intended for self-protection against risks from exposure to airborne viruses and allergens.



Altamira Medica Ltd. was set up in September 2020 as a subsidiary of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. to focus on and expedite the development of AM-301. Upon application into the nose, AM-301 forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of airborne viruses and allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to “trap” such particles and help with their discharge. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. The potential protective effects of AM-301 have been demonstrated to date in a SARS-CoV-2 assay. A short contact between AM-301’s key component and the virus suspension was sufficient to reduce the viral infectious load by up to 99%.