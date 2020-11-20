 

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB KAVL) Announces Increased Distribution with Circle K and 7-ELEVEN

globenewswire
20.11.2020   

GRANT, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”). Bidi Vapor’s primary offering, the BidiTM Stick, is the fastest-growing closed system vaping product in the U.S. The tamper-proof BidiTM Stick is also the only vape product on the market with an, ecologically friendly, mass recycling program. Kaival Brands also recently launched Bidi Vapor’s BidiTM Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine pouch.

Throughout 2020, Kaival Brands has significantly increased the distribution of BidiTM Stick products through national retailers Most notably, Kaival Brands anticipates that by the end of 2020, it will have expanded the presence of Bidi Vapor products in Circle K stores from more than 2,000 stores to more than 5,000 stores. Concurrent with the Circle K rollout, Kaival Brands has secured commitments to add thousands of new retail locations beginning in December through January 2021 from several top tier c-store partners including 7-ELEVEN, resulting in an overall 30,000 store nationwide rollout.

In addition to a presence in brick and mortar stores, the Company is also tapping into the growing digital delivery sphere. Bidi Vapor products are available on the digital delivery service app “GoPuff.” With this partnership, products will be accessible via the app in more than 50 cities across America.

The unrivaled Bidi Vapor experience coupled with significant store growth has led to explosive revenue growth throughout the 2020 fiscal year. Kaival Brands’ revenue for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020 exceeded $22 million. In the third quarter of 2020, revenues were approximately $32 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 44%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Niraj Patel, is optimistic about Kavial Brand’s continued growth stating "Demand for the BidiTM Stick along with new store commitments, has led to pre-sale numbers for November 2020 that are higher than total revenue reported for the second quarter of 2020. The quality of the BidiTM Stick, our stewardship of the environment, and our strict compliance process around minors has created a loyal customer base."

