Golden Matrix and Playtech Announce Collaboration Agreement to Expand Distribution in Esport and Betting Game Markets Worldwide

Under terms of their agreement, Playtech will have the exclusive rights to distribute GMGI’s newly-developed suite of Esport, peer-to-peer betting games (Peer2P) and GMGI’s successful AI player acquisition and retention system throughout Playtech’s extensive global network. Additionally, Golden Matrix will be granted non-exclusive rights to distribute Playtech’s most popular games through its vast operator network. Playtech gaming software distributed by GMGI will include live dealer games, slots, table games, bingo and poker.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, and Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC.L) , one of the world’s leading gambling technology companies, today announced a collaboration pact to expand both companies’ share in the Esport and betting game markets worldwide.

“This collaboration agreement with the industry’s most prestigious technology provider and distributor,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “represents a significant milestone in our company’s expansion and growing success. With Playtech as our Peer2P distribution partner, GMGI’s exciting content will now be introduced to new gaming audiences, thus extending the company’s reach into new territories - including the fast growing U.S. market where we expect to establish a significant presence. In addition, our core business will also benefit greatly by adding Playtech’s best gaming software to our current GM-X product offerings. We are confident it will be enthusiastically received by our 350 plus licensees and their 3.5 million registered users that transact through our GM-X platforms.”

Mr. Goodman said he expected both sides of the distribution pact to go live by the 1st of December 2020.

Mor Weizer, CEO of Playtech, said, “Playtech’s success is driven by key strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading specialists that complement our technology, increase our scale and breadth of offering and extend our distribution capabilities. We are delighted to announce the new partnership with experienced technology provider GMGI. This is the exciting first step in our partnership which will see us launch E-sport, P2P and other innovative software as well as expand distribution of our world class content.”