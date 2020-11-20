 

Golden Matrix and Playtech Announce Collaboration Agreement to Expand Distribution in Esport and Betting Game Markets Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 15:20  |  81   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, and Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC.L), one of the world’s leading gambling technology companies, today announced a collaboration pact to expand both companies’ share in the Esport and betting game markets worldwide.

Under terms of their agreement, Playtech will have the exclusive rights to distribute GMGI’s newly-developed suite of Esport, peer-to-peer betting games (Peer2P) and GMGI’s successful AI player acquisition and retention system throughout Playtech’s extensive global network. Additionally, Golden Matrix will be granted non-exclusive rights to distribute Playtech’s most popular games through its vast operator network. Playtech gaming software distributed by GMGI will include live dealer games, slots, table games, bingo and poker.

“This collaboration agreement with the industry’s most prestigious technology provider and distributor,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “represents a significant milestone in our company’s expansion and growing success. With Playtech as our Peer2P distribution partner, GMGI’s exciting content will now be introduced to new gaming audiences, thus extending the company’s reach into new territories - including the fast growing U.S. market where we expect to establish a significant presence. In addition, our core business will also benefit greatly by adding Playtech’s best gaming software to our current GM-X product offerings. We are confident it will be enthusiastically received by our 350 plus licensees and their 3.5 million registered users that transact through our GM-X platforms.”

Mr. Goodman said he expected both sides of the distribution pact to go live by the 1st of December 2020.

Mor Weizer, CEO of Playtech, said, “Playtech’s success is driven by key strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading specialists that complement our technology, increase our scale and breadth of offering and extend our distribution capabilities. We are delighted to announce the new partnership with experienced technology provider GMGI. This is the exciting first step in our partnership which will see us launch E-sport, P2P and other innovative software as well as expand distribution of our world class content.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Matrix and Playtech Announce Collaboration Agreement to Expand Distribution in Esport and Betting Game Markets Worldwide LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, and Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC.L), one of the world’s leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...