 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres ‘Elliot The Littlest Reindeer’ on December 1

Exclusive AVOD Christmas-Themed Animated Kids Film Features the Voices of Josh Hutcherson, Samantha Bee, Martin Short, John Cleese and More

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that that the animated feature Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer will be available for free on Crackle beginning Tuesday, December 1.

When one of Santa’s reindeer suddenly announces his retirement in the days leading up to Christmas, specially trained reindeer from around the world rush to the North Pole to compete in the reindeer games to win the coveted spot on Santa’s sleigh team. Elliot, a miniature horse with big dreams, and his best friend Hazel the Goat set out to prove that no dream is too big, and he just might be the horse for the job. As the pair take to the North Pole, Hazel learns that things are headed for disaster back at their farm as a potential new owner has plans that threaten the lives of their friends. Elliot is faced with the biggest decision of his life, to either save his friends or follow his dreams and save Christmas. Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer features the all-star voice talent of Josh Hutcherson, Samantha Bee, Martin Short, Morena Baccarin, Jeff Dunham and John Cleese and is Dove approved for all ages.

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer is a great addition to our huge slate of Holiday and family programming,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “This wonderful animated film is bound to become a classic, enjoyable for audiences of all ages and perfect for a family holiday movie night.”

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Heroes of Lucha Libre, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Spides, Road to Race Day, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, On Point, Anything is Possible – The Serge Ibaka Story, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, which was recently picked up for a second season.

