ECN Capital Schedules 2021 Investor Day

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) will hold its annual Investor Day on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Ben West Palm in West Palm Beach, Florida. Presentations will be given by management of ECN Capital as well as each of its operating subsidiaries: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group. Presentations will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast for those who cannot attend in person.



Hotel information and other details to follow.