 

Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streaming Channel, Debuting Today on The Roku Channel

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today the launch of the all-new female-focused streaming linear channel MyTime Movie Network on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform.

MyTime Movie Network offers an unparalleled library of curated content catering to women of all ages. The diverse library, which has been seen by a combined audience of upwards of 20 million viewers, features hundreds of popular and award-winning films. Upon its launch films from all genres will be available; ranging from pulse-pounding thrillers such as Final Girl, starring Abigail Breslin; and charming date-night comedies such as What Goes Up, starring Hilary Duff; to feel-good musicals such as Pure Country 2 starring Michael McKean; family dramas such as The Reliant, starring Kevin Sorbo; and everything in-between.

In addition to its library of films, the network delivers a fresh slate of over 50 original films that will be exclusively available on MyTime Movie Network.

“We are excited to bring MyTime to The Roku Channel,” said Alexandra Viglione, Head of Product for Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Quality programming directly targeting the female viewer is important and we know MyTime will deliver entertaining and diverse content to that audience.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https:/facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



