Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 20.11.2020, 15:31 | 30 | 0 |
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 31 0124
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|11/25/2020
|11/25/2020
|11/25/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|9,570
|1,360
|2,320
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.279
|/
|1.800
|129.448
|/
|3.080
|126.350
|/
|0.752
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|12
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,070
|1,460
|2,320
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|11
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|11
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.279
|/
|1.800
|129.448
|/
|3.080
|126.350
|/
|0.752
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.450
|/
|1.730
|130.000
|/
|3.030
|127.051
|/
|0.700
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.279
|/
|1.800
|129.448
|/
|3.080
|126.350
|/
|0.752
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.371
|/
|1.760
|129.632
|/
|3.060
|126.582
|/
|0.735
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.450
|/
|1.730
|130.000
|/
|3.030
|127.051
|/
|0.700
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.184
|/
|1.840
|129.246
|/
|3.100
|126.350
|/
|0.752
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.362
|/
|1.770
|129.605
|/
|3.060
|126.582
|/
|0.735
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.05
|1.07
|1.00
Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0