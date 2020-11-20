 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321

Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  11/25/2020 11/25/2020 11/25/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  9,570 1,360 2,320
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.279 / 1.800 129.448 / 3.080 126.350 / 0.752
Total Number of Bids Received  15 12 13
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  10,070 1,460 2,320
Total Number of Successful Bids  14 11 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  14 11 13
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.279 / 1.800 129.448 / 3.080 126.350 / 0.752
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.450 / 1.730 130.000 / 3.030 127.051 / 0.700
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.279 / 1.800 129.448 / 3.080 126.350 / 0.752
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.371 / 1.760 129.632 / 3.060 126.582 / 0.735
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.450 / 1.730 130.000 / 3.030 127.051 / 0.700
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.184 / 1.840 129.246 / 3.100 126.350 / 0.752
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.362 / 1.770 129.605 / 3.060 126.582 / 0.735
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.05 1.07 1.00

