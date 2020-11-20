Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321 Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 31 0124RIKS 33 0321Settlement Date 11/25/202011/25/202011/25/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 9,5701,3602,320All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.279/1.800129.448/3.080126.350/0.752Total Number of Bids Received 151213Total …



