 

G20 Riyadh Summit Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st Century for All

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.11.2020, 16:00  |  39   |   |   
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the 2020
Presidency of the G20, is proud to be hosting the Leaders' Summit week
culminating with the Leaders' Summit 21 - 22 November.

All invited guests and Leaders of G20 countries and International Organizations
have confirmed their participation in the Leaders' summit starting tomorrow.
They will, over the next two days, carry on the discussions that have been
taking place throughout this year and agree much needed action to address the
challenges we all face as a global community.

The Saudi G20 Presidency is dedicated to Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st
Century for all and during this global pandemic in protecting lives, livelihoods
and building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery.

Before and during the Leaders' Summit, media will have access to photos, videos,
press releases, and a series of media briefings and roundtables on the themes of
the Saudi G20 Presidency.

Click here to access the official Media Microsite.
(https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/)

All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, and
broadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as:

- Press Releases and Media Briefs
- The Communiqué
- Speech Transcripts
- Video Footage
- Summit Video Gallery
- Summit Photo Gallery
- Information about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Contact:

G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4769738
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G20 Riyadh Summit Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st Century for All The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the 2020 Presidency of the G20, is proud to be hosting the Leaders' Summit week culminating with the Leaders' Summit 21 - 22 November. All invited guests and Leaders of G20 countries and International …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
Starke Winter-Initiative für Gewerbekunden: Ford S-MAX ab 269 Euro pro Monat leasen (FOTO)
Triodos IM, GLS Bank und UmweltBank erwerben gemeinsam 78 % der Opportunity Bank Serbia von ...
Proteste für höhere Erzeugerpreise: Deutscher Raiffeisenverband mahnt Suche nach gemeinsamen Lösungen an
EANS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Wirtschaft / Wirtschaftssoziologe warnt vor negativen Auswirkungen des Home Office
Zitate: Nach Kritik an Insolvenzrechtsreform - warum der präventive Restrukturierungsrahmen kommen ...
GfK-Verbraucher-Studie: EDEKA ist bester Lebensmittelhändler (FOTO)
Saudi-Arabiens Energiewirtschaft durchläuft weltweit größte und umfassendste ...
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Neues Manager-Barometer von Odgers Berndtson: Führungskräfte stellen immer öfter die Sinnfrage (FOTO)
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
WAZ: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof warnt vor möglichem Lockdown im Handel
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: 4finance S.A.: 4finance report on 9M 2020 results
16:24 Uhr
Politik: Alleinerziehende Eltern in NRW gegen verlängerte Weihnachtsferien
16:24 Uhr
WHO startet Aktionsbündnis im Kampf gegen Antibiotika-Resistenz
16:23 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Rufe nach mehr Hilfe für arme Länder vor G20-Gipfel - Trump dabei?
16:22 Uhr
Steuerbetrug in Russland: Schweiz will Geldwäscheverfahren einstellen
16:22 Uhr
ROUNDUP: AfD nach Störung im Bundestag unter Druck - Gauland entschuldigt sich
16:22 Uhr
Litauen mit Höchststand bei Corona-Neuinfektionen
16:21 Uhr
ROUNDUP 3/Spannungen auf Asien-Pazifik-Gipfel: Trump trifft erstmals wieder Xi
16:21 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs gestiegen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1863 US-Dollar
16:20 Uhr
CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS