Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the 2020

Presidency of the G20, is proud to be hosting the Leaders' Summit week

culminating with the Leaders' Summit 21 - 22 November.



All invited guests and Leaders of G20 countries and International Organizations

have confirmed their participation in the Leaders' summit starting tomorrow.

They will, over the next two days, carry on the discussions that have been

taking place throughout this year and agree much needed action to address the

challenges we all face as a global community.







Century for all and during this global pandemic in protecting lives, livelihoods

and building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery.



Before and during the Leaders' Summit, media will have access to photos, videos,

press releases, and a series of media briefings and roundtables on the themes of

the Saudi G20 Presidency.



Click here to access the official Media Microsite.

(https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/)



All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, and

broadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as:



- Press Releases and Media Briefs

- The Communiqué

- Speech Transcripts

- Video Footage

- Summit Video Gallery

- Summit Photo Gallery

- Information about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



