G20 Riyadh Summit Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st Century for All
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the 2020
Presidency of the G20, is proud to be hosting the Leaders' Summit week
culminating with the Leaders' Summit 21 - 22 November.
All invited guests and Leaders of G20 countries and International Organizations
have confirmed their participation in the Leaders' summit starting tomorrow.
They will, over the next two days, carry on the discussions that have been
taking place throughout this year and agree much needed action to address the
challenges we all face as a global community.
The Saudi G20 Presidency is dedicated to Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st
Century for all and during this global pandemic in protecting lives, livelihoods
and building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery.
Before and during the Leaders' Summit, media will have access to photos, videos,
press releases, and a series of media briefings and roundtables on the themes of
the Saudi G20 Presidency.
Click here to access the official Media Microsite.
(https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/)
All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, and
broadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as:
- Press Releases and Media Briefs
- The Communiqué
- Speech Transcripts
- Video Footage
- Summit Video Gallery
- Summit Photo Gallery
- Information about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Contact:
G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4769738
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency
