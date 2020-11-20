 

Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today unveiled the P7 Wing, the limited edition of its P7 super-long range sports sedan at the 2020 Auto Guangzhou show.

P7 Wing front view (Photo: Business Wire)

The new flagship limited edition is designed to maximize the sporty and dynamic style of the smart EV sedan with a pair of specifically-designed scissor-style front doors that are traditionally only available in luxury sports vehicles.

The P7 Wing limited edition is available in four-wheel drive high-performance and rear-wheel drive super-long range versions at post-subsidies prices of RMB409,000 and RMB366,900 respectively for the Chinese market.

Equipped with XPILOT 3.0 hardware and software, with 18-speaker Dynaudio concert-hall style in-car sound system, the P7 Wing brings extra exclusivity for its owners.

Customers can personalize the opening angle of the doors. Two obstacle avoidance radars are installed on the left and right sides, which automatically identify obstacles and control the door movements during the opening process.

The electric scissor-style doors can be unlocked in multiple ways, i.e. via car key, Bluetooth/NFC digital key, mobile phone APP, control panel or in-car voice assistant.

About Xpeng

Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

