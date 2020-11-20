ISG to Publish Study on Microsoft Ecosystem Providers

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Microsoft Ecosystem 2021, scheduled for release in April. The report will cover service providers that assist clients with the major Microsoft enterprise software suites, including Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The report will examine new services offered in the constantly expanding Microsoft ecosystem, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Microsoft is one of the most established technology providers worldwide, with a network of thousands of partners that augment its capabilities and aid enterprises in adopting its technology,” he said. “In recent years, digital transformation has taken over the enterprise technology landscape, requiring a new generation of software and services from Microsoft and its partners.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 300 Microsoft technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise customer is buying in the Microsoft ecosystem space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed Services for Azure, including professional and managed services that augment Azure’s built-in capabilities, including IaaS and PaaS. These services include provisioning, real-time and predictive analysis, monitoring, and operational management of the customer’s public cloud and multi-cloud environment. The aim is to maximize performance of enterprise cloud workloads, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.

Office 365 – Modern Workplace, including service providers that aid enterprises with the adoption, integration and ongoing operation of Office 365, Microsoft’s SaaS-based productivity suite, as well as its suite of other modern workplace solutions. These services go beyond provisioning and migrating to Office 365 and include support for a device-independent, high-quality productivity suite that enables seamless teamwork, regardless of location. To enable this, integration and implementation services are required.

SAP on Azure, evaluating service providers that offer capabilities related to adopting, managing and using Microsoft’s dedicated SAP on Azure suite of cloud solutions. These services include architecture consulting and analysis of requirements for the application landscape, technical design with support for configuration, deployment, escalation management, change and fault management, support, optimization and reporting. Providers must not only help customers migrate their SAP workloads to Azure, but also optimize, design and develop new processes and business flows through a combination of their own services, SAP services and Microsoft Azure services.

Dynamics 365, evaluating service providers that assist enterprises with the selection, integration, customization and operation of Microsoft’s cloud-based Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM software. These services should focus on the digitization of business processes through the use of ERP and CRM. Service providers and system integrators in this space should support user companies in the analysis of processes that have not yet been digitally mapped and the IT implementation of these processes via solutions from Dynamics 365.

The report will cover the global Microsoft ecosystem market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Blair Hanley Frank, Holm Landrock, Mauricio Ohtani and Craig Baty will serve as authors of the report.