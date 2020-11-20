Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in more cities

 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Customers in Akron and Nashville now have access to the fastest 5G in the world*

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon continues to expand coverage of the 5G service built to be the 21st century infrastructure that will shape the future. Verizon is driving 5G forward by deploying blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband service, built using mmWave spectrum, in Akron, OH and Nashville, TN.

Customers in 57 cities can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, reaching up to 4Gbps in some places under ideal conditions, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. By the end of 2020, Verizon plans to launch 5G Ultra Wideband in 60 cities.

“Verizon continues its aggressive expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband service, adding to the growing list of cities with access to the amazing new capabilities this technology brings,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Customers in these cities are at the forefront of game-changing technology, with access to download speeds and bandwidth that will power the future of consumer, business and government mobile applications.”

Verizon continues to be a leader in the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband service - the fastest 5G in the world - that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts throughputs many times faster than 4G and, as the technology matures, it is expected to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s capabilities, and ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Verizon’s use of mmWave spectrum, the backbone of 5G Ultra Wideband, is essential to these revolutionary capabilities. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available to customers in parts of Akron and Nashville.

Customers in Nashville and Akron also have access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network which runs on lower spectrum bands than 5G Ultra Wideband, using an advanced technology called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). With Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service, when customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, their 5G-enabled devices will remain on 5G technology using lower bands of spectrum. This new technology maximizes customers’ experience on the Verizon network by allowing customers to use Verizon’s full portfolio of current spectrum resources to serve all customers. Customers can use Verizon’s network in a variety of ways — from virtual learning to real-time gaming — that requires the ability to allocate spectrum resources in real time.

Specific coverage in each city can be found here https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/.

* Global claim from May 2020, based on Opensignal independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 31 – April 30, 2020 2020 Opensignal Limited

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact:
Karen Schulz
(864) 561-1527
Karen.Schulz@VerizonWireless.com


