 

REMINDER/Media Advisory BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

VALCOURT, Quebec, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the third quarter of FY2021 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EST).

Third Quarter FY2021 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Wednesday, November 25, at approximately 6 a.m. (EST).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone 514-392-0235 or
  1-800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America)
  Event code: 4344421
  Click here for international dial-in numbers
   
Webcast Click here to access the webcast
   

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries: For investor relations:
   
Elaine Arsenault Philippe Deschênes
Senior Advisor, Media Relations Investor Relations
Tel.: 514.238.3615 Tel.: 450.532.6462
media@brp.com  philippe.deschenes@brp.com 

BRP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REMINDER/Media Advisory BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021 VALCOURT, Quebec, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Media Advisory: BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021
02.11.20
BRP and Arctic Cat Have Reached a Global Settlement