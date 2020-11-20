SouthGobi Announces the 2020 November Deferral Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that on November 19, 2020, the Company entered into a deferral agreement (the “2020 November Deferral Agreement”) with Land Breeze II S.à.r.l. (“Land Breeze”) and Fullbloom Investment Corporation (“Fullbloom”), each being a wholly-owned subsidiary of a major shareholder of the Company (the “Major Shareholder”). Reference is made to the press releases of the Company dated June 19 and September 14, 2020 (the “Announcements”). Capitalized terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.



Pursuant to Section 501(c) of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) Company Manual, the Company will be seeking approval of the 2020 November Deferral Agreement from disinterested shareholders at a meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held at a future date to be set by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).