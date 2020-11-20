 

REMSleep Patent Application

Tampa, FL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL): REMSleep receives office action from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") concerning the company's patent application 15/595,990 for its Deltawave CPAP nasal pillows device.  REMSleep will respond to office action early next week.  The company will include updates on Twitter account.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.
REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market demand and be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or “SEC” on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov).

Contact:
Tom Wood
Twood@remsleep.com


Disclaimer

