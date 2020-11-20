AppDynamics Featured as an Application Performance Monitoring Partner in the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework for Azure

Technologists are adopting cloud services faster than ever before in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the increased pressure to digitally transform their businesses with speed and agility. This increased demand to deliver flawless digital experiences means that any disruption to the end user experience—whether that be customer or employee—presents a risk of frustration and disappointment, which can ultimately impact brand reputation.

AppDynamics , a part of Cisco and the world’s #1 APM solution and full-stack, business-centric observability platform, today announced its listing on Microsoft’s Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) for Azure customers. The Cloud Adoption Framework brings together cloud adoption best practices and preferred solutions to help shape technology and business strategies for enterprises throughout their cloud adoption journeys. With AppDynamics’ monitoring solutions, enterprises building modern cloud applications or migrating their existing applications to Azure environments will be able to do so with immense confidence by gaining business-critical insights and visibility.

Measuring and quantifying application and business outcomes is a crucial part of any cloud adoption strategy. However, accurately measuring the correlation between application performance, user experience, and business impact without a strategic partner is often difficult, inaccurate, and time consuming. With AppDynamics, users gain invaluable insights into key cloud migration business use cases such as pre to post-migration comparison, business health, release validation, segment health, user journeys, business journeys, and conversion funnels.

“Businesses accelerating their digital transformation, especially in response to the pandemic, need a strong cloud environment to support their development without disruption, which is where the power of AppDynamics and Microsoft Azure comes in,” said Vipul Shah, chief product officer, AppDynamics. “AppDynamics’ inclusion in Microsoft’s CAF enforces our shared mission for seamless cloud adoption for enterprise organizations.”

With AppDynamics, Azure users can achieve the following:

Migrate applications to Azure 30%+ faster with automatically generated application topology maps, business correlation, resource utilization tracking, and the ability to compare pre- and post-migration benefits.

Monitor Azure-based applications including microservices, Kubernetes clusters, and serverless implementations.

Optimize applications in Azure with business performance monitoring for clear, understandable correlations between the quality of performance with the end users’ experiences for speedy MTTR.

“Enterprise organizations are migrating to the cloud faster than ever, and the stakes have never been higher,” said John Nisi, general manager, US Cloud, Microsoft Corp. “AppDynamics provides a powerful, easy-to-use platform and business performance monitoring solution designed for complex, distributed architectures. Our Cloud Adoption Framework features a mixture of 1st and 3rd party solutions to help Microsoft Azure customers de-risk and accelerate their cloud adoption journeys.”