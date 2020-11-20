First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividends

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on January 12, 2021 to common stockholders of record on December 18, 2020 and will represent the 152nd consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on First Midwest’s 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FMBIP) and Series C (NASDAQ: FMBIO). The dividends are payable on February 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021.